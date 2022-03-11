No. 12 LSU powers past Bethune-Cookman to take game one 8-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (11-3) powers past Bethune-Cookman (5-8) with three home runs to take game one, 8-7, of the weekend series over the Wildcats.

The Tigers got things started early in the bottom of the first inning off of a two-run home run from Cade Doughty, his firth of the season, to give LSU a 2-0 lead. Starting pitcher Blake Money (2-0) got the start for the Tigers and went 4.1 innings, allowing two hits, five runs, and striking out five. Money gave up a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning part of a six-run inning for Bethune-Cookman.

End 1 | King Cade plates two!



B-CU - 0

LSU - 2

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/ke13XIZL3r — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 11, 2022

Money exited the game with an apparent injury, head coach Jay Johnson said after the game that Money irritated his wrist and that it does not appear to be significant.

Blake Money irritated his wrist, doesn’t appear serious says @LSUbaseball Jay Johnson. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 11, 2022

The Wildcats would lead the Tigers after the first five and a half innings 6-2, but the Tigers would respond in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run from Jacob Berry, his team-leading seventh to make it 6-4. With the bases loaded, Jordan Thompson would draw a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5 and Josh Pearson would get another run across on a hit-by-pitch with the bases juiced to tie it at 6-6.

Boy, that got out in a hurry.



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/evBQGDNTsR — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 11, 2022

Dylan Crews would hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth. However, the Wildcats would tie the game at 7-7 in the top of the seventh. LSU would retake the lead on an RBI single from Jack Merrifield to make it 8-7. Thompson made what coach Johnson called the play of the game in the top of the eighth inning.

Major League Play 💪



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/e9rrxh71qe — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 11, 2022

LSU returns to action for game two on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.