Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at LSU Library, police say

Benjamin Turner
Benjamin Turner(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after police say he allegedly exposed himself at the LSU Library Thursday, March 10.

Authorities with the LSU Police Department (LSUPD) say they showed up to the library Thursday after reports of a man, identified as Benjamin Turner, exposing his genitals.

Once they arrived, LSUPD says a victim stated there was a man on the second floor performing sexual acts in a study room.

Police say the victim went on to report that a second victim was upstairs making sure the suspect did not leave the premises.

Authorities stated Turner was reportedly found on the second floor of the library with his pants around his knees and his private parts exposed, performing a sexual act.

Once police entered the study room, Turner allegedly tried to pull his pants up.

The man was arrested and escorted out of the room without incident.

Police say after searching Turner a clear pipe was found, in addition to 3.7 grams of marijuana.

Arrest documents report Benjamin Turner was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Turner faces several charges including obscenity, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 11
Storms likely late today, with winter making a return this weekend
Curtis Weams Jr.
Man accused of exposing himself to store worker
Rescue. Rehome. Repeat - Friday, March 11
Rescue. Rehome. Repeat - Friday, March 11
(Source: pexels.com)
Choosing A Financial Advisor: Five Mistakes to Avoid