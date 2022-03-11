Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at LSU Library, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after police say he allegedly exposed himself at the LSU Library Thursday, March 10.

Authorities with the LSU Police Department (LSUPD) say they showed up to the library Thursday after reports of a man, identified as Benjamin Turner, exposing his genitals.

Once they arrived, LSUPD says a victim stated there was a man on the second floor performing sexual acts in a study room.

Police say the victim went on to report that a second victim was upstairs making sure the suspect did not leave the premises.

Authorities stated Turner was reportedly found on the second floor of the library with his pants around his knees and his private parts exposed, performing a sexual act.

Once police entered the study room, Turner allegedly tried to pull his pants up.

The man was arrested and escorted out of the room without incident.

Police say after searching Turner a clear pipe was found, in addition to 3.7 grams of marijuana.

Arrest documents report Benjamin Turner was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Turner faces several charges including obscenity, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

