Man accused of exposing himself to store worker

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man is accused of “committing lewd acts” toward a worker at a store when he allegedly exposed himself on Monday, March 7.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Curtis Weams Jr., 37, of Gonzales, was arrested on Friday, March 11, and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on a charge of obscenity.

Deputies said the complaint was made at a store on LA 44 in Gonzales just before 3 p.m. Investigators added two store workers told them the man exposed himself while in the drive thru after buying a drink.

APSO said surveillance video obtained by detectives confirmed what the workers told deputies and Weams was identified as the suspect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.