Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lakeview falls short in semifinal round, losing to Amite 73-69

The Lakeview Gators facing off against the Amite Warriors in Lake Charles, La. on March 10, 2022.
The Lakeview Gators facing off against the Amite Warriors in Lake Charles, La. on March 10, 2022.(Credit: KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The top-seeded Lakeview Gators were upset by the Amite Warriors on Thursday, March 10, 2022, losing 73-69.

Lakeview opened the game on a five to one run, but then the offense became stagnate, only scoring eight points to end the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Gators were outscored 19-12 and were heading into the half down by 16 points.

Then Lakeview had a spark at halftime, opening the quarter on a six nothing run and putting up 25 points in the quarter.

Even though they outplayed the Warriors in the second half, the comeback fell short as they couldn’t overcome the slow start.

Javonte Howard led the way for the Gators with 25 points, and Alonzo Driver finished with 13 points.

Lakeview had struggled with early foul trouble. Howard and Andre Sowell missed time on the court having four fouls apiece.

They also struggled from the three, shooting 30 percent from the outside.

Now, the Gators can only look to trying to get to the state championship next year, as they get everyone but the two graduating seniors on the team.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Southern guard Genovea Johnson (25)
Southern advances to semifinals in SWAC Tournament with 68-67 OT win over TSU
LSU men's basketball.
5th seed LSU faces tough out in SEC quarterfinals
LSU head basketball coach Will Wade on matchup against Arkansas
LSU head basketball coach Will Wade on matchup against Arkansas
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern’s season ends in heartbreaking loss to Grambling in SWAC Tournament