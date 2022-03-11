Lakeview falls short in semifinal round, losing to Amite 73-69

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The top-seeded Lakeview Gators were upset by the Amite Warriors on Thursday, March 10, 2022, losing 73-69.

Lakeview opened the game on a five to one run, but then the offense became stagnate, only scoring eight points to end the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Gators were outscored 19-12 and were heading into the half down by 16 points.

Then Lakeview had a spark at halftime, opening the quarter on a six nothing run and putting up 25 points in the quarter.

Even though they outplayed the Warriors in the second half, the comeback fell short as they couldn’t overcome the slow start.

Javonte Howard led the way for the Gators with 25 points, and Alonzo Driver finished with 13 points.

Lakeview had struggled with early foul trouble. Howard and Andre Sowell missed time on the court having four fouls apiece.

They also struggled from the three, shooting 30 percent from the outside.

Now, the Gators can only look to trying to get to the state championship next year, as they get everyone but the two graduating seniors on the team.

