Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Macklemore to headline 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Grammy Award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, singer-songwriter Khalid and rapper Macklemore are set to headline the 2022 NCAA March Madness Festival at Woldenberg Park from April 1 to April 3.

Organizers announced the music lineup for the free, three-day event heading to New Orleans in conjunction with the 2022 Division I Men’s Final Four. This year marks the sixth time that New Orleans will host the Final Four and the first time since 2012.

Other acts scheduled to perform include R&B singer Lucky Daye, rapper BIA, Australian rapper and songwriter The Kid Laroi, Grouplove and New Orleans music icon Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

This year, the March Madness Music Festival will provide fans access to star-studded entertainment, vendor activations and more via registration for each day’s events. Fans can register for free music festival tickets at the website, ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

Registration for the general public will go live on Wednesday, March 23, at 9 a.m. CST.

Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Capital One JamFest on Monday, March 21 at 9 a.m. CST through Tuesday, March 22 at 10:59 CST, or as supplies last. In addition to getting first access to the free tickets, Cardholders will also enjoy access at Capital One JamFest, including early entry, a Cardholder Priority Access Line, and an exclusive Cardholder Lounge aboard the New Orleans Riverboat.

Performers and registration information for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 1, will be announced at a later date, organizers said.

Additionally, fans will be able to stream the live performances on ncaa.com and bleacherreport.com. For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest following @MFinalFour on Twitter, or downloading the Men’s Final Four app presented by AT&T.

Here’s the performance schedule for the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival:

Saturday, April 2 – Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight - Performances from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time

Lucky Daye

BIA

The Kid Laroi

Khalid

Sunday, April 3 - Capital One JamFest® - Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Grouplove

Macklemore

Imagine Dragons

