Headaches ensue over Comite River Diversion Canal project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, March 10 the task force for the Comite River Diversion Canal was expecting to hear that a contract had been signed between Florida Gas and our federal partners to expedite the project.

“We expected today, and I’m very disappointed and upset because they have been telling us for at least 6 weeks that on the day of the task force they’re gonna have good news, there gonna have good news, and then they come and have no news...that’s just asinine,” said Rep. Valarie Hodges (R).

As chairwoman of the task force, and a victim of the 2016 flood herself, Hodges is at her wits end on how slow the project has been moving.

“We had been told that by December of this year this project would be finished and now we’re talking about adding a whole other year, it’s really devastating,” Rep. Hodges continued.

Talks of a diversion canal for the Comite River have been around since the 80′s after Baton Rouge was dealt a nasty blow, and talks were given new life after the flood in 2016. What has so many concerned is, just one more major weather disaster, could leave areas along the river unable to recover. Not only has a contract not been signed, but they still have not started negotiations. And neither a start nor finish date has been set.

“We don’t know, and that’s the challenge. The negotiations the state has underway through DOTD with Florida Gas, those negotiations will provide the fidelity we need to really drive our construction schedule,” said Col. Stephen Murphy with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Rep. Hodges tells WAFB that between now and the next task force meeting she will be pressing the Army Corps, DOTD, and others to get the ball moving. No date has been set for the next meeting as of yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.