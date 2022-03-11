Four people displaced after house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Baton Rouge that left four people displaced.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), firefighters arrived to the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 10 to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Crews were able to get inside, where they found fire in the kitchen above the stove.

BRFD reports firefighters were able to contain the fire by 7:10 p.m.

The rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the four displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and remains under investigation.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.