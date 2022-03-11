Ask the Expert
Former McKinley star Tyrece Radford leads A&M over No. 1 seed Auburn

Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23)
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23)(Jonathan Palmer | Southeastern Conference)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - Former McKinley High School star Tyrece Radford helped lead eighth-seeded Texas A&M in the upset over number one seed Auburn Tigers 67-62 in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Radford led the Aggies with 19 points shooting 7-of-11 from the field including 5-of-6 from behind the arc. The former Panther also pulled down eight rebounds in 33 minutes of action against Auburn.

The former Virginia Tech Hokie did most of his damage in the first half scoring 11 of his 19 points and going 3-of-3 from deep. Radford didn’t miss his first triple until 4:52 left in the second half.

With the upset over the Tigers, Texas A&M advances to the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament and will face the winner of the LSU and Arkansas game at noon on Saturday, March 12.

