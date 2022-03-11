Ask the Expert
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death

Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death
Entergy faces preliminary fine after lineman’s death(KEYC)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy faces a fine costing more than $40 thousand for a lineman’s death in June of 2021.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found 3 serious violations and issued three $13 thousand fines.

Records show the incident happened on June 23. A lineman was wrapping a power pole when he was electrocuted by an, “energized 23-kilovolt phase,” records show.

While specifics of the case are not included in OSHA’s report, Cayce Seal, a lineman from Bay St. Louis suffered an electric shock while working for Entergy in New Orleans on that same date.

READ MORE :

‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock

A spokesman for Entergy released a statement to WAFB Friday, March 11.

“The employee’s death was a tragedy that impacted all of us at Entergy, and we feel deeply for his family. As with any event of this nature, we have worked hard to learn the details of what occurred and implement any necessary changes that might help to prevent such incidents from happening again,” the spokesman wrote. “Entergy has also cooperated fully with OSHA’s investigation.”

OSHA’s findings are considered preliminary until confirmed in a court hearing. It’s possible the fine could be dismissed.

Both Entergy and OSHA were unable to comment further, citing ongoing administrative and legal processes.

