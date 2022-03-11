Early voting begins March 12 for March 26 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election day is approaching in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, early voting for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday, March 12 and will continue through Saturday, March 19, excluding Sunday, March 13.

The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Voters can download the GeauxVote mobile app to their smartphone to locate parish early voting locations, to find their Election Day voting site or to view a sample ballot.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

