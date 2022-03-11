Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BR BEATLAB opens to teach music creation to children and veterans

BR BEATLAB opens to teach music creation to children and veterans
BR BEATLAB opens to teach music creation to children and veterans(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Songs of Survivors is a non-profit organization that was created back in 2020.

They use the power of music to help people heal through life and trauma.

BR BEATLAB opens to teach music creation to children and veterans
BR BEATLAB opens to teach music creation to children and veterans(BR BEATLAB)

The organization started working with child abuse victims, human trafficking survivors, teenagers, and then expanded to work with our veterans.

With a new home, they’re hoping to reach even more people.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

DOTD having to use old materials to make new projects.
Supply chain issues makes DOTD use old materials to move forward on their projects
Supply chain issues makes DOTD use old materials to move forward on their projects
Supply chain issues makes DOTD use old materials to move forward on their projects
“Courtney and her husband look at ultrasound photos of their third set of twins due in June...
Baker woman beats the odds with unexpected pregnancy
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern loses heartbreaker to Grambling in SWAC Tournament