BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Songs of Survivors is a non-profit organization that was created back in 2020.

They use the power of music to help people heal through life and trauma.

BR BEATLAB opens to teach music creation to children and veterans (BR BEATLAB)

The organization started working with child abuse victims, human trafficking survivors, teenagers, and then expanded to work with our veterans.

With a new home, they’re hoping to reach even more people.

