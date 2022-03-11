5th seed LSU faces tough out in SEC quarterfinals

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - The fifth-seed LSU Tigers will face the fourth-seed and No. 15th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinal round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday, March 11. It will be a tough out for the Tigers as they have lost their last two games against the Razorbacks by a combined eight points.

LSU will look to advance to the semifinal round for the second straight year with a win over Arkansas. Last season LSU faced Arkansas in the semifinal round of the SEC a 78-71 win to advance to the SEC Championship Game.

“The first thing that stands out is how hard Arkansas plays. I think they’re one of the hardest playing teams in our league. You know, it’s what makes this league so tough, how good everybody is. But there’s not like, not like a team that sits back in a two-three zone, you know I’m saying? Like every team, but I say this as a compliment to Arkansas, Missouri plays extremely hard as well,” LSU head coach Will Wade said during his post-game press conference.

In the two regular-season games against the Razorbacks, LSU shot 37.0% from the field and were 23% from behind the arc including 72 shot attempts, a season-high in conference play, in their second meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers forced the Razorbacks into 31 turnovers in the two games and scored 26 total points off of those turnovers.

Arkansas forced LSU into 26 total turnovers and were able to score 36 points off of the turnovers. Arkansas shot 26% against the Tigers from behind the arc and were 43% from the field. In the last meeting, Stanley Umude led the way with 23 points and Au’Diese Toney had 18 for the Razorbacks.

“I think Arkansas is towards the top end of the hardest-playing teams in our league, if not the hardest playing team. Obviously, Notae made huge plays and Williams have made huge plays in both games. Toney killed us at Arkansas. I think he had 18 points and scored everything around the rim. Umude hit some big threes. I think he is shooting over 40% from three-point line in SEC play.

Will Wade has a record of 6-5 against the Razorbacks since becoming the head coach for the Tigers.

“They have a very balanced roster. They’ve got a very, very, very, very good team. I know they’ll be extremely well-prepared. I think Muss does a phenomenal job of preparing his team and taking away your strengths. So they’ll be well-prepared. It will be, we’re going to have to play extremely well,” Wade said. “I do think having to play today is to Arkansas’s advantage because you have to play so hard to beat them, and we had to play seven, eight guys today some major minutes. Seven guys, some major minutes. But we’ll go back and we’ll prepare, and they’re a great, great team.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.