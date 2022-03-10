Two shot on Firewood Drive Thursday morning, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after two people were shot on Firewood Drive, not far from O’Neal Lane, early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 15400 block of Firewood Drive after reports of shots being fire into a home around 3 a.m.

Two people were injured in the incident. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

