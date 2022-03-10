Teach 225 hosting Virtual Teacher Career Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The teacher shortage in Louisiana is causing many school districts to find new ways to attract teachers to their districts.

Teach 225 will be hosting a free Citywide Virtual Teacher Career Fair Thursday, Mar. 10. It happening from 4 to 6 p.m.

Leaders said you can attend from anywhere and explore charter, private and traditional schools. You will also be able to text or video chat with school representatives and learn more about teacher certification and educator preparation programs.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.