Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said they now have the man in custody who is accused of shooting another man inside the restroom of a popular gas station on Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane near I-10.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated, officials say.

The manager of a business near the gas station tells WAFB the victim was one of his employees.

The victim was shot in the leg. Investigators say a dispute over drugs reportedly led up to the shooting.

Deputies say the alleged gunman left the scene. He was found hiding behind Springhill Suites, one of the hotels behind the gas station, deputies said.

A woman who was with the alleged gunman has been detained, deputies say.

According to officials, two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Kendrick Johnson and 24-year-old Alexis Mungo.

Arrest documents show Johnson stole marijuana from the victim while armed with a gun.

After investigating, EBRSO deputies learned the victim walked into the store and went to the bathroom.

After using the restroom, he began to roll a cigar with marijuana, authorities report.

When Johnson reportedly walked up behind the victim and asked if he had more drugs, the victim said yes, reportedly showing a book bag to Johnson.

Johnson allegedly grabbed the victim’s book bag in attempt to rob him and that’s when the two began fighting on the bathroom floor.

While on the floor, Johnson reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his right foot.

Johnson faces the following alleged charges, armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and resisting an officer.

Mungo faces the following alleged charges, principal to armed robbery, and attempted first-degree murder.

“I’m grateful for the fast work of all the responding deputies and officers that helped apprehend this shooter very quickly,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

