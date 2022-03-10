Sunshine today but storms expected on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier air filtering in from the north will finally bring a return of sunshine and nice weather to the area today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

After a cool start in the 40s this morning, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies can be expected through the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

The nice weather will be brief though, with clouds and even a slight chance of showers returning as soon as the predawn hours of Friday. A warm front attempting to lift inland from the Gulf of Mexico should be enough to lead to a few showers and perhaps even a storm or two by Friday morning. Fog could also be an issue for some to start out on Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

Scattered showers and t-storms will then be possible through the day as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Rains are expected to be most widespread Friday evening/night along and even behind the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

A few strong storms will also be possible in advance of the front, with the Storm Prediction Center maintaining a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas near and south of metro Baton Rouge. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms. In terms of rainfall, totals are expected to come in under an inch for most, although locally higher amounts will be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

Once the front moves through, windy and much colder weather will come surging into the area. Saturday morning temperatures will nosedive into the mid 30s, with wind chill values likely in the 20s to start the day. And highs will only reach the low 50s despite generally sunny skies.

Our coldest weather is expected on Sunday morning, with most of the area likely to see a light freeze. Take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes should be fine for the vast majority of us. After the cold start on Sunday, temperatures will start to rebound a bit, with highs reaching the low 60s under mainly sunny skies. And don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, so ‘spring forward’ and set your clocks ahead one hour.

The extended forecast shows temperatures moderating fairly quickly into next week. The week may also have some rain chances on both the front and back ends with a pair of weak cold fronts expected to impact the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.