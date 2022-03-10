Ask the Expert
Southern loses heartbreaker to Grambling in SWAC Tournament

Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern head coach Sean Woods(Gregory Eric Starling | Wade Event Photography)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The third-seed Southern Jaguars lost a heart breaker to rival Grambling State 60-58 in the quarterfinal round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

With the Tigers holding on to a two with 11 seconds to go and with a chance to extend their lead to four, but Cameron Christon would miss the two-handed dunk and the Jags rebounded with a chance to tie or take the lead on the game’s final possession.

With Southern coming out of a timeout and with less than 10 seconds to play Grambling State would foul Southern and send Brendon Brooks to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game, however, he missed the first one and the Tigers rebounded and ultimately ending the game.

Southern trailed as many as six points in the second half at 58-52 and were led by Tra’Michael Moton who had 12 points. Southern was led by Brion Whitley and Tyrone Lyons who each had 13 points.

