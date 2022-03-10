SILVER ALERT - Louisiana State Police searching for 80-year-old Walker man

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troopers say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Troopers have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for Hubert Neucere, 80, of Walker.

Neucrere was reported missing from his home on Milton Road in Walker around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

Authorities say they believe Neucere is traveling a 2016 maroon GMC Canyon with Louisiana license plate number: Y131106.

Louisiana State Police Troopers say Hubert Neucere is believed to be traveling in a 2016 maroon GMC Canyon with Louisiana license plate: Y131106. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

His truck was last seen at 5:34 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road in North Baton Rouge.

State police describe Neucere as 5′5″ tall, weighing about 190 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.

Hubert Neucere (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say Neucere’s family members told them he has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Hubert Neucere should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.