Sheriff: ‘Fake Shop’ in Livingston Parish sold stolen equipment, trucks

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a multi-parish theft ring, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the theft ring was responsible for stealing numerous pieces of heavy equipment, farm equipment, and trucks from several parishes in south Louisiana between Nov. 8, 2021, and Feb. 16, 2022.

“Through investigation, it was learned the stolen items were taken to one location - a fake shop named Heavyequip, LLC - with a Livingston Parish address. At the shop, VIN numbers were removed and new ones were manufactured and placed on the stolen pieces. Those stolen items were then sold to unsuspecting buyers,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Evidence: Bill of Sale on stolen goods (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Recovered equipment (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ard says deputies learned of the theft ring when two people were detained at Juban Crossing during a shoplifting investigation.

“Search warrants were conducted on the truck the pair was traveling in. Detectives seized several items as part of the investigation including drugs, a firearm, ledgers of persons’ identities & items tied to stolen vehicles. And, they learned the vehicle had a switched VIN number and was stolen from a car rental company in Lafayette. They also learned that same rental car company was targeted. Multiple keys were stolen including the vehicle the pair was using,” the sheriff said.

Authorities said they have recovered more than $140,000 worth of stolen equipment allowing Several law enforcement agencies in other parishes to further their investigations into the burglaries and thefts.

Recovered equipment (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Recovered equipment (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Recovered truck (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

“‘Just because you cross jurisdictional lines doesn’t mean you won’t get caught. We will catch you. We all have great working relationships with our fellow law enforcement partners and this case is a testament to that hard work, communication & dedication to the communities we all serve,” Ard said.

The sheriff said deputies have arrested Christopher Byerly, 42, of Broussard, and Adrienne King, 35, of Maurice, in connection with the theft ring. Both Byerly and King have been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Christopher Byerly (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Adrienne King (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two other suspects, Robert Brazell and Dennis Sizemore, have also been arrested and will be extradited to the parishes where the crimes occurred.

Robert Brazell (Williamson County, Texas Correctional Center)

Dennis Sizemore (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Brazell was arrested in Texas and Sizemore was arrested in Lafayette.

The case remains under investigation and more arrests and more charges are possible, according to Ard.

The sheriff said the Broussard Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force, and Louisiana State Police worked with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to make the arrests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.