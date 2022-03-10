Police investigating shooting on Firewood Drive Thursday morning
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting on Firewood Drive, not far from O’Neal Lane, early Thursday morning.
Police set up caution tape around a home just after 3 a.m.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed with WAFB, injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
