Police investigating shooting on Firewood Drive Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting on Firewood Drive, not far from O’Neal Lane, early Thursday morning.

Police set up caution tape around a home just after 3 a.m.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed with WAFB, injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.