Police investigating shooting on Firewood Drive Thursday morning

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting on Firewood Drive, not far from O’Neal Lane, early Thursday morning.

Police set up caution tape around a home just after 3 a.m.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed with WAFB, injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

