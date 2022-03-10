No. 21 LSU SEC season opener postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU Southeastern Conference season opener vs. No. 2 Alabama on Friday, March 11 has been moved to Saturday, March 12 due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The Tigers and Tide will play a double-header on Saturday with the first game set to begin at 1 p.m. and the second game will follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The stadium will be cleared between the games and a ticket for Saturday’s game will be required for game two. Tickets purchased for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game will be valid for the second game on Saturday.

LSU is currently on a four-game winning streak entering SEC play and they are 2-3 in games against ranked opponents this season. The Tide are currently on a 20 game winning streak and are 5-0 against ranked opponents.

