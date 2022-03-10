Nice Thursday; wet Friday; cold weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roller coaster weather ride will be highlighted over the next 3 days. Thursday will be a wonderful weather day as skies remain clear and temperatures begin a warming trend. It will be very comfortable during the afternoon and evening as highs reach the low to mid 70°s and evening temps gradually fall through the 60°s and 50°s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 10 (WAFB)

Friday showers and t-storms will be likely. The entire day won’t be a washout, but expect sct’d to numerous t-showers throughout much of the day. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) continues for a large chunk of the WAFB viewing area for Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not a guarantee, but we can’t rule out one or two strong to severe storms developing capable of producing damaging wind, small hail, and maybe a brief tornado.

A cold front will move through Friday evening and help to push out the rain from the local area by early Saturday morning.

Behind the front comes an Arctic chill and very breezy winds. Temperatures will plummet Friday night into Saturday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 30°s with wind chill values as low as the mid 20°s. Skies will be clear into the afternoon, but the sun won’t warm us much. Highs Saturday only reach the low 50°s. A light to hard freeze will occur across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Hard freeze conditions are most likely to occur north and east of Baton Rouge. Make sure to take care of the 4 “P’s” Saturday in preparation. Check in on people without reliable heat, bring in outdoor pets, cover any sensitive plants you want to save, and cover any exposed pipes.

Temperatures will begin to moderate beginning Sunday afternoon. A rapid warming trend takes place into next week. A weak disturbance will bring another chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday. This system won’t have a significant cool down behind it. Another storm system and cold front looks to arrive towards the tail end of our 10-day forecast.

