Man accused of killing 79-year-old mother in Baker, police chief says

Authorities say they're investigating a homicide that happened on Paola Street in Baker, La., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Authorities say they're investigating a homicide that happened on Paola Street in Baker, La., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022(Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A man who is accused of killing his mother Wednesday afternoon is in custody, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn told WAFB.

Dunn said detectives were called to the 900 block of Paola Street and found a deceased woman lying on her bedroom floor.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Enell Fernandez, 79.

During the course of the investigation, Baker police detectives arrested Royce Brown, 59, Dunn said.

Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.

