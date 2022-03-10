LSU roars past Missouri in second round of SEC Tournament 76-68

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - The fifth-seeded LSU Tigers (22-10) dominated the Missouri Tigers (12-21) from start to finish in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, 76-68 in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, March 10. With the win, LSU advanced to the quarterfinal round to face the fourth-seed Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

The Tigers led as many as 25 in the first half and led by 23 in the second half over Missouri.

In the first half, the Tigers shot 50% from the field and were 41.7% from behind the arc and LSU was also perfect from the free-throw line going 8-of-8. The Tigers led by as many as 25 in the first half at 34-9 with 4:47 left to play before halftime and led Missouri by 16 at the break. LSU forced the Tigers into 15 turnovers.

Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 11 points in the first half going 3-of-4 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep. Darius Days added 10 points and was 2-of-4 from three and pulled down six rebounds.

Missouri would cut into the LSU lead to 10 around the 14:31 mark in the second half to 45-35 after a pair of Amari Davis free throws, but LSU would extend their lead back to 23 with 8:25 left to play after an Efton Reid field goal.

LSU finished the game shooting 56% from the field and had five players in double figures led by Tari Eason who had 19 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field, and grabbed five rebounds. Days added 16 points with seven rebounds, while Reid had 12 points going perfect from the field 6-of-6. Eric Gaines and Pinson each finished with 11.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.