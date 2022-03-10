Ask the Expert
LSU baseball beats McNeese, 6-3

LSU baseball beats McNeese, 6-3
LSU baseball beats McNeese, 6-3(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST
The following information comes from LSU Athletics:

LSU Baseball (10-3) defeated McNeese (8-5), 6-3, on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will take on Bethune-Cookeman in a three-game series this weekend, March 11-13, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The games will be available to watch on SEC Network+ and to listen to on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Will Hellmers (2-0) earned the win, tossing 3 innings and allowing 1 hits, 0 runs, and tallying 3 strikeouts.

