Locals share their thoughts on daylight saving time

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time is not on your side if you enjoy your extra hour of sleep, clocks are springing forward as Spring approaches.

Louisiana is one of many states which had a bill signed into law in favor of year-round daylight-saving time. but the bill has not yet been federally approved.

So, until then, most people will be preparing to set their clocks forward 1 hour on Sunday for the next nine months.

Daylight savings is an indication of season change, and as we approach Spring, darkness falls later, but we also loose an hour of sleep which may interrupt sleep patterns for many but not for all.

“You get less sleep, but then I’m an early bird so it doesn’t bother me,” Sheila James said.

However, some local Louisianians felt the exact opposite,

“I would go back to the original time, because it’s good to have change, you know, keep our minds focused and do a lot more, Joy Lee said.”

Daylight saving season begins Sunday March 13, 2022, and ends Nov. 6, 2022.

