La. drivers told to NOT expect gas tax holiday

Louisiana lawmakers do not expect to grant a reprieve on gas taxes.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gas prices seem to be getting higher with each passing day and people are just desperate for any relief they can get.

Louisiana lawmakers were asked if any proposals will be brought up during the legislative session to drive those prices down.

Specifically, it was inquired if there would be any gas tax holiday that folks could expect.

Lawmakers responded no but added drivers could expect to see more calls to the federal government for the US to start producing its own oil.

The nation is currently in a tough spot, trying to ramp up production of its own oil while also seeking to produce several, cleaner alternatives.

