Judge denies Melanie Curtin’s motion for new trial; sets sentencing date

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A judge has denied a motion request by Melanie Curtin for a new trial and has set the date for her sentencing on rape and another charge, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Curtin will be back in court on March 21. In December, she was found guilty by a Livingston Parish jury in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman. She was then immediately booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

A Livingston Parish jury has found Melanie Curtin guilty in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman.

The jury found her guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.