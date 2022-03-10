Ask the Expert
Judge denies Melanie Curtin’s motion for new trial; sets sentencing date

Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A judge has denied a motion request by Melanie Curtin for a new trial and has set the date for her sentencing on rape and another charge, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Curtin will be back in court on March 21. In December, she was found guilty by a Livingston Parish jury in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman. She was then immediately booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

