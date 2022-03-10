JACQUES TALK: Aleia Hobbs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aleia Hobbs is a former LSU Track & Field superstar who has also medaled at the Summer Olympics.

Hobbs won three national titles during her senior outdoor season of 2018 – the 60 meters, 100 meters, and as the final leg on the 4 x 100-meter relay team. Hobbs’ time of 7.07 in the 60 meters and her contributions to the LSU’s time of 42.05 in the 4 x 100 are the top times in program history.

Hobbs recently took her relay talents to the USA Olympic team, as the Americans won the silver medal in the 4 x 100 during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

