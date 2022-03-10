Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Aleia Hobbs

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aleia Hobbs is a former LSU Track & Field superstar who has also medaled at the Summer Olympics.

Hobbs won three national titles during her senior outdoor season of 2018 – the 60 meters, 100 meters, and as the final leg on the 4 x 100-meter relay team. Hobbs’ time of 7.07 in the 60 meters and her contributions to the LSU’s time of 42.05 in the 4 x 100 are the top times in program history.

Hobbs recently took her relay talents to the USA Olympic team, as the Americans won the silver medal in the 4 x 100 during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU roars past Missouri in second round of SEC Tournament 76-68
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern loses heartbreaker to Grambling in SWAC Tournament
LSU Softball
No. 21 LSU SEC season opener postponed
LSU Tigers
LSU baseball game vs Bethune-Cookman on Friday moved up due to weather