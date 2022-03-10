Ask the Expert
Homemade Breakfast Granola

Who doesn’t love freshly baked granola packed with delicious and healthy ingredients? Try it with plain yogurt and a mixture of fresh seasonal fruit!
By Chef John Folse
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This easy and hearty granola makes a wonderful snack or breakfast, even a great homemade gift! Who doesn’t love freshly baked granola packed with delicious and healthy ingredients? Try it with plain yogurt and a mixture of fresh seasonal fruit!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8 Cups

Ingredients:

1 tbsp peanut butter

⅔ cup honey

½ cup canola oil

3 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup wheat germ

½ cup sunflower kernels

½ cup sesame seeds

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup craisins

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Oil a 9″ x 13″ baking sheet with 1-inch lip then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, honey and oil. Using a wire whisk, whip until peanut butter is liquefied. Add all remaining ingredients. Using a large cooking spoon, stir until dried ingredients are well coated. Spread the granola evenly over prepared baking sheet and bake 20 minutes or until granola is golden and toasted, turning pan once during cooking process. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Store in an airtight container. If refrigerated, the granola will keep for approximately one week. Serve with plain yogurt and a mixture of fresh seasonal fruit for a hearty breakfast.

