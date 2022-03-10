Geaux Teal walk to raise awareness on signs, symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get active for a good cause.

The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2. (Martin McCallister | LSU Athletics / Martin McCallister)

That’s the goal of the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk happening Saturday, April 2.

The walk will raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer, in addition to raising funds for research.

If you can’t participate in-person but still want to attend, there is an option to join the walk virtually.

Simply click “walk from home” as your registration option when you sign up.

