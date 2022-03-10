Ask the Expert
Geaux Teal walk to raise awareness on signs, symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.
The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.(Steve Franz | Steve Franz / LSU Athletics)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 10, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get active for a good cause.

The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.
The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.(Martin McCallister | LSU Athletics / Martin McCallister)

That’s the goal of the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk happening Saturday, April 2.

The walk will raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer, in addition to raising funds for research.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

If you can’t participate in-person but still want to attend, there is an option to join the walk virtually.

The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.
The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.(Martin McCallister | LSU Athletics / Martin McCallister)

Simply click “walk from home” as your registration option when you sign up.

