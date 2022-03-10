Geaux Teal walk to raise awareness on signs, symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get active for a good cause.
That’s the goal of the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk happening Saturday, April 2.
The walk will raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer, in addition to raising funds for research.
If you can’t participate in-person but still want to attend, there is an option to join the walk virtually.
Simply click “walk from home” as your registration option when you sign up.
