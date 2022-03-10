Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deputies seize 63 pounds of marijuana on I-10

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said about 63 pounds of marijuana was seized during a...
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said about 63 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on I-10.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested after deputies seized a large quantity of marijuana, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WAFB.

Authorities seized approximately 63 pounds of marijuana while stopping three suspects on I-10, the sheriff said.

MORE CRIME STORIES
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
25 lbs. of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-10
Louisiana State Police say Troopers seized 25 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-10...
EBRSO: Multi-agency investigation leads to drug bust, three arrests
EBRSO Narcotics conducted the investigation along with the Baton Rouge Police Department and...
Baker fire chief accused of payroll fraud
Christopher Hunt

Deputies arrested all three suspects, Nguyen Nguyen, of Philadelphia, Pa., Thinh Nguyen, of Richmond, Texas, and Ngoc Pham, of Westminster, Calif., on the charge of possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

Nguyen Nguyen
Nguyen Nguyen(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
Thinh Nguyen
Thinh Nguyen(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ngoc Pham
Ngoc Pham(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU baseball game vs Bethune-Cookman on Friday moved up due to weather
Baton Rouge doctors are warning people about the symptoms of blood clots. They said more people...
Baton Rouge doctors seeing more people getting blood clots after having COVID-19
Baker fire chief arrested, accused of more than $20K in payroll fraud
Baker fire chief arrested, accused of more than $20K in payroll fraud
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Livingston Parish
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Livingston Parish