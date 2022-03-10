Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Police need help man finding accused of driving stolen truck

Tristian Slay (Mugshot)
Tristian Slay (Mugshot)(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs help finding a man wanted on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things.

Investigators said they believe Tristian Slay, 25, was the person inside a stolen 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

They added they later located the stolen truck and inside the cab, they also found a receipt, which had Slay’s name and personal information, from a metal shop in the area.

Slay is described as 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on the location of the wanted fugitive, please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously from the website.

