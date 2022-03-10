Companion Animal Alliance at critical capacity.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) is at critical capacity according to a post on social media.

According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has had a week of heavy intakes and extremely slow adoptions they are quickly running out of room for animals.

The post goes on to say, “We’ve already got dogs in crates stashed where we can fit them. We have no more kennels open for rabies quarantine. We’ve used ALL kennels we have.”

CAA is asking the public to help in the following ways:

1. If you can become a foster shelter for an animal. Click here for more info.

2. If you find a stray dog please try to find the owner before bringing it to the shelter.

3. If you’re facing issues that may make you have to surrender your pet, please contact us to see if we can help find solutions for you keeping your pet and allow us to try to find a different solution than surrender.

4. Adopt if you can. Click here to see available animals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.