Baker fire chief accused of payroll fraud

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The chief of the City of Baker Fire Department has been arrested on charges of payroll fraud after a four-month-long investigation, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say they began investigating fire chief Christopher Hunt, 49, of Baker, back on Oct. 27, 2021, after receiving a complaint of alleged payroll fraud.

State police detectives say they learned Hunt manipulated time entries using computer-based software and made fraudulent changes in the system in which he financially benefited for hours he did not work.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Hunt on Monday, March 7 and they say he turned himself in on Thursday, March 10.

Hunt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of public payroll fraud, felony theft over $5,000, computer fraud, and malfeasance in office.

State police say the case remains under investigation.

