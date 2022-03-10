Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baker fire chief accused of payroll fraud

Christopher Hunt
Christopher Hunt(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The chief of the City of Baker Fire Department has been arrested on charges of payroll fraud after a four-month-long investigation, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say they began investigating fire chief Christopher Hunt, 49, of Baker, back on Oct. 27, 2021, after receiving a complaint of alleged payroll fraud.

State police detectives say they learned Hunt manipulated time entries using computer-based software and made fraudulent changes in the system in which he financially benefited for hours he did not work.

MORE CRIME STORIES
Man accused of killing 79-year-old mother in Baker, police chief says
Authorities say they're investigating a homicide that happened on Paola Street in Baker, La.,...
Two shot on Firewood Drive Thursday morning, police say
Officials with BRPD are investigating after a reported shooting on Firewood Drive Thursday...
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of charging more than $15K on elderly woman’s credit card
Baton Rouge police say the suspect in the photograph is accused of charging more than $15,000...

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Hunt on Monday, March 7 and they say he turned himself in on Thursday, March 10.

Hunt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of public payroll fraud, felony theft over $5,000, computer fraud, and malfeasance in office.

State police say the case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Hubert Neucere
SILVER ALERT - Louisiana State Police searching for 80-year-old Walker man
File photo
Millerville, O’Neal exits on I-12 West set to close again
BRPD: Two people shot on Firewood Drive expected to be okay
BRPD: Two people shot on Firewood Drive expected to be okay
The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk is happening Saturday, April 2.
Geaux Teal walk to raise awareness on signs, symptoms of Ovarian Cancer