Village of Morganza out of natural gas due to ruptured line

File image(Gray Media)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Village of Morganza say the entire community is now without natural gas due to a ruptured gas line.

They say the village will be without gas until the line is repaired.

“We do not have an estimated timeframe at this point. We will do another one call informing the customers when it is complete,” village officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Due to a busted gas line, the entire town will be out of gas until it is repaired. We do not have an estimated timeframe at this point. We will do another one call informing the customers when it is complete.

Posted by Village of Morganza on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

