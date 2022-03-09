VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman pumping gas in New Orleans East has become the city’s latest carjacking victim.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the Fuel Express Mart in the 6500 block of the I-10 Service Road.

“It’s unacceptable for these carjackings to keep going on,” says Elarby Zain, the store’s manager.

The carjacking was caught on surveillance video.

After pumping gas, the victim walks around to her driver’s side door when a gunman approaches, points a gun to her head and demands her keys. She complies and the suspect flees in her car.

A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded the keys to her vehicle. (WVUE)

“This is just a normal thing that happens in this neighborhood,” says Zain.

Zain says there have been at least a dozen carjackings at his gas station since the beginning of the year. He says the majority of the victims are women.

“They leave their cars running sometimes, and that happens all the time. Ladies, please do not come late at night and pump gas. It’s best to do it in the daylight,” says Zain.

Kris Williams gets her gas at that station and says she’s always thinking about the dangers.

“They’re so brazen. You’re watching over your shoulder to make sure you’re not noticing any suspicious activity, but then sometimes you’re just blindsided and you cannot prepare for that,” says Williams.

“It’s devastating. We are unable to offer them protection while they are conducting their transactions, which is absolutely absurd,” says Zain.

Zain says businesses shouldn’t have to suffer because of the city’s crime problem and criminals with no fear of authority.

“They feel very comfortable to rob somebody and point a gun to that person, especially a female. It’s like drinking a cup of coffee for them. They just find a car, jump in it and go,” says Zain.

“It’s an all-time high and it’s really the scariest for me that I’ve ever been in my life. Things have changed so drastically to where it’s a chore to come get gas,” says Williams.

Williams says she lives in fear and decided to carry a gun around with her in the car.

“You’re just so scared that at any moment you’ve got to be ready,” says Williams.

