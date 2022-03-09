'They are lying like they're breathing.' Sen. Kennedy, oil industry expert, weigh in on POTUS policies on domestic energy production

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gas prices are the highest they’ve ever been for many Americans, and those prices could get even higher.

President Joe Biden announced that the United States is banning Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports.

“That means no longer will Russian oil be accepted at U.S. ports,” said President Biden.

It was an expected announcement from the president, banning Russian oil imports over the Ukraine War.

“Which again, I support, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R).

Russian energy import only make up a small percentage of the country’s energy portfolio. Now, the U.S. is looking for new potential oil deals with countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela, which Sen. Kennedy is furious about.

“Instead of helping American oil and gas producers, to produce our own oil and gas that we could share with Europe so that we could stop buying Russian oil and gas. We could put Putin on his knees. The president wants to help a dictator like Maduro (Venezuela). It makes no sense,” said Kennedy.

There were a number of key statements in Biden’s speech that the senator and an oil and gas industry expert say are false.

“It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production,” said Biden in his speech on Tuesday, March 8.

But on day 1 of his presidency, Biden signed executive orders pausing new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and offshore waters, like the Gulf of Mexico.

And he revoked a key permit needed for a stretch of the Keystone Pipeline.

“When the Biden Administration says that they are not demonizing oil and gas in America, they are lying like they’re breathing,” said Sen. Kennedy.

“He’s (Biden) doing everything that he can, to put his hand on the throats of oil and gas with his green policies,” said Mike Moncla, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association.

Moncla says the U.S. is currently pumping millions less barrels of oil a day than the last year of the previous administration.

But he says there are some easy solutions to fix this.

“Quit banning banks from working with us, put the lease sale back online for those people that bought those leases, let us drill on federal lands,” he said.

While the Russian invasion has made gas prices soar, they were still high before the war started. And Moncla says it could stay that way for some time.

“Even if it ends soon, if we continue to ban their oil, it’s going to be a while,” said Moncla.

“President Biden and his worker friends, want to get rid of everything except wind and solar. There’s just one problem, the cars of the American people, don’t run off fairy dust and unicorn urine. They run off of gasoline,” said Sen. Kennedy.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fired back at the notion that the Biden Administration is slowing down domestic oil drilling. On Monday, March 7, Psaki said, “Well, 90% of them have been on private lands... There are 9,000 unused approved drilling permits, so I would suggest you ask the oil companies...”

Psaki says the administration is working to keep gas prices low for all Americans.

