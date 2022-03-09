Staying cool today, best rain chances along the coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A stationary front near and south of the Louisiana coast will serve as the primary focus for any additional rains today. With that boundary expected to stay well south of most of the WAFB viewing area, little rainfall is expected for those near and north of the interstates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 9 (WAFB)

However, plenty of clouds will persist, helping to keep highs in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 9 (WAFB)

Drier air should finally allow for a return of some sunshine on Thursday. The morning starts out on the cool side, with temps in the mid 40s, but afternoon highs will rebound into the mid 70s thanks to plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine will be short-lived as the next in a series of upper-air disturbances approaches from the west on Friday. This disturbance will initially draw the stalled front in the Gulf northward, allowing for a few showers and t-storms into the afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 9 (WAFB)

Best rain chances though will likely hold off until late in the day with the arrival of a strong cold front. There is still some lingering uncertainty on the potential for severe weather, but a few strong storms do appear possible. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas near and south of the interstates, including metro Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 9 (WAFB)

Once the front moves through Friday night, much colder air will surge into the region from the north. Saturday morning lows will drop into the mid 30s, with a stiff northerly breeze likely resulting in wind chill values in the 20s. And afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s, despite plenty of sunshine.

A late season (light) freeze is then expected by Sunday morning, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s. But afternoon temps should see a bit of a rebound, topping out in the low 60s under mainly sunny skies. And don’t forget -- ‘spring forward’ Sunday morning as daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The extended outlook into next week points toward moderating temperatures and a couple of opportunities for rain. The first shot for some rain will be from Monday into early Tuesday in association with another cold front, with the next shot at rain late in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.