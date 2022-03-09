Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern’s Lyons, Saddler named All-SWAC

Two of Southern’s top three scorers have received all-conference recognition. Tyrone Lyons and Jayden Saddler were named All-SWAC second team.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just before the start of the SWAC Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., two of Southern’s top three scorers received all-conference recognition.

Tyrone Lyons and Jayden Saddler were named All-SWAC second team.

Lyons was the Jags’ leading scorer this season, averaging 14 points a game. He grabbed five rebounds per game. Lyons is also considered a top defender with two steals and a blocked shot each game. He had a season-best 25 points against Grambling, the team’s opponent in the first round SWAC Tournament.

Southern guard Jayden Saddler (5)
Southern guard Jayden Saddler (5)(WAFB)

Saddler is averaging 11 points a game. He is second in the league for assists with four per game. And, he is third in the SWAC in steals, averaging two per contest. Saddler was also on the All-SWAC preseason team.

The Lady Jags did not have any all-conference selections this year.

Half the teams play Wednesday, March 9, but Southern doesn’t play until Thursday and it’s not ladies first.

Tipoff for the men’s game against Grambling is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the Lady Jags and Texas Southern at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Southern’s Lyons, Saddler named All-SWAC
LSU head coach Will Wade and his team left town for Tampa, hoping for a four-game, six-day stay...
LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU’s Kim Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year