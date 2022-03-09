Southern’s Lyons, Saddler named All-SWAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just before the start of the SWAC Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., two of Southern’s top three scorers received all-conference recognition.

Tyrone Lyons and Jayden Saddler were named All-SWAC second team.

Lyons was the Jags’ leading scorer this season, averaging 14 points a game. He grabbed five rebounds per game. Lyons is also considered a top defender with two steals and a blocked shot each game. He had a season-best 25 points against Grambling, the team’s opponent in the first round SWAC Tournament.

Southern guard Jayden Saddler (5) (WAFB)

Saddler is averaging 11 points a game. He is second in the league for assists with four per game. And, he is third in the SWAC in steals, averaging two per contest. Saddler was also on the All-SWAC preseason team.

The Lady Jags did not have any all-conference selections this year.

Half the teams play Wednesday, March 9, but Southern doesn’t play until Thursday and it’s not ladies first.

Tipoff for the men’s game against Grambling is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the Lady Jags and Texas Southern at 5:30 p.m.

