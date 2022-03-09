Police: Man arrested after allegedly confessing to having sex with juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after authorities say he allegedly admitted to having sex with a juvenile, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Arrest records detail police responded to the 400 block of N. Acadian Thwy. on March 8 in connection to a sexual offense call.

A witness reportedly told police they noticed Jamarqari Burris, who had been having sex with a 13-year-old victim.

After questioning, police say Burris confessed he had sex with the victim on different occasions.

Authorities say Burris reportedly gave detailed descriptions of the events and their locations, which matched up with the victim’s account of the story.

Burris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

