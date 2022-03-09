Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after allegedly confessing to having sex with juvenile

Jamarqari Burris
Jamarqari Burris(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after authorities say he allegedly admitted to having sex with a juvenile, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Arrest records detail police responded to the 400 block of N. Acadian Thwy. on March 8 in connection to a sexual offense call.

A witness reportedly told police they noticed Jamarqari Burris, who had been having sex with a 13-year-old victim.

After questioning, police say Burris confessed he had sex with the victim on different occasions.

Authorities say Burris reportedly gave detailed descriptions of the events and their locations, which matched up with the victim’s account of the story.

Burris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

file photo
BESE approves Louisiana Department of Education’s new social studies standards
Consumer Reports tested salt alternatives.
New FDA Guidelines: Sneaky Foods with Salt
The heart-gripping images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine bring up painful memories for a...
Kosovo refugee living in Baton Rouge shares painful memories Ukraine invasion bring up
Southern’s Lyons, Saddler named All-SWAC