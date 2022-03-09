Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting man during gas station robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for the person who shot a man inside the restroom of a popular gas station on Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane near I-10.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated, officials say.

The manager of a business near the gas station tells WAFB the victim was one of his employees.

The victim was shot in the leg. Investigators say it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Deputies say the alleged gunman left the scene and authorities are currently searching for him in the area surrounding the gas station.

A woman who was with the alleged gunman has been detained, deputies say.

WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

