Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New FDA Guidelines: Sneaky Foods with Salt

Consumer Reports tested salt alternatives.
Consumer Reports tested salt alternatives.(OYS)
By Julie Marks and Robert Walko
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– A sprinkle here or there is okay, but too much salt can wreak havoc on your health.

Now, the FDA has issued new guidelines to encourage food manufacturers, restaurants, and food service companies to scale back on their use of sodium.

Nancy Alvarez reports that from popcorn to pizza, Americans love their salt!

But too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure.

Tara Collingwood, RDN, says “We’re realizing that Americans are not cutting back on sodium as much as they should be in their diet.”

The average American consumes 3,400 milligrams of sodium a day. New FDA guidelines aim to lower that to 2,300 milligrams in the next 10 years.

They say cutting sodium intake by 40 percent over the next decade could save 500,000 lives!

When it comes to sodium, some culprits aren’t so obvious. One slice of bread contains 150 milligrams of sodium. Some cereals have as much as 300 milligrams per serving.

A cup of cottage cheese packs a whopping 746 milligrams. Just three ounces of cooked shrimp has 805 milligrams! And a cup of canned soup can contain up to 1,000 milligrams of sodium!

And confused whether pink Himalayan salt is better than table salt?

“Whether it’s pink Himalayan salt, whether it is sea salt, whether it is just regular course table salt or whatever, it’s all salt. And all of those are going to have a good deal of sodium within the salt.” Collingwood confirms for Ivanhoe news.

The CDC reports more than 70 percent of the sodium that Americans consume each day comes from processed foods and restaurant foods. Just remember… a drastic reduction in salt may make food seem tasteless. Fortunately, taste buds adapt to a level of salt, so after two to three weeks, food will start having flavor again.

Sources:

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/02/health/fda-salt-guidelines-processed-foods-restaurants.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/13/health/fda-salt-food.html

https://www.scripps.org/news_items/4199-top-ten-surprising-sources-of-sodium

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

file photo
BESE approves Louisiana Department of Education’s new social studies standards
The heart-gripping images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine bring up painful memories for a...
Kosovo refugee living in Baton Rouge shares painful memories Ukraine invasion bring up
Jamarqari Burris
Police: Man arrested after allegedly confessing to having sex with juvenile
Southern’s Lyons, Saddler named All-SWAC