MoveBR project hopes to be complete by end of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge city-parish leaders provided an update on Wednesday, March 9, on where things stand with the MoveBR project.

Fiber lines, along with other high-tech equipment, are being installed to help make traffic flow better across the parish. They will allow for better connectivity between signals, essentially synching them to match real-time traffic patterns.

Leaders were asked if the system will be in place for an influx of vehicles on city streets as the I-10 widening project gets into full swing.

If all goes as planned, the MoveBR project should be completed by the end of 2023.

