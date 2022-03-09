Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Kosovo refugee living in Baton Rouge shares painful memories Ukraine invasion bring up

The heart-gripping images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine bring up painful memories for a Baton Rouge woman.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heart-gripping images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine bring up painful memories for a Baton Rouge woman.

The Kosovo refugee who has called Louisiana home for two decades shared her story.

Albina Brahima is the owner of Albina’s Catering and the co-owner of Jabby’s Pizza in Baton Rouge.

WAFB photojournalist Derron Daquano contributed to this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Local trucking companies feeling the pinch of surging gas prices
Local trucking companies feeling the pinch of surging gas prices
Local trucking companies feeling the pinch of surging gas prices
Gas prices are the highest they’ve ever been for many Americans, and those prices could get...
‘They are lying like they’re breathing.’ Sen. Kennedy, oil industry expert weigh in on POTUS policies on domestic energy production
'They are lying like they're breathing.' Sen. Kennedy, oil industry expert, weigh in on POTUS polici
The Diocese of Baton Rouge is under fire after claims of sexual abuse at one of their churches...
Lawsuit filed against Diocese of Baton Rouge under new child sexual abuse law