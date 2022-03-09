Ingram to miss second straight game due to injury; Pelicans recall Murphy from G-League

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans announced that Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game Wednesday night due to right hamstring soreness.

The team was without the star forward Tuesday as they were outmatched in the 132-111 loss to Memphis.

On Wednesday morning, the Pelicans also announced that they are recalling Trey Murphy III from their G-League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff in Orlando, earlier than originally planned.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 45 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

In five games with the Squadron this season, Murphy III holds averages of 27.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 36.4 minutes per contest.

