BR to host Special Olympics of Louisiana basketball tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Special Olympics of Louisiana will host their first state event of the year on Saturday, March 12.

The event will be a state basketball tournament happening at 7122 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m. with our Jacques Doucet serving as the emcee.

The competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. with two (2) divisions of 3v3 and our 5v5 teams.

