BR to host Special Olympics of Louisiana basketball tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Special Olympics of Louisiana will host their first state event of the year on Saturday, March 12.
The event will be a state basketball tournament happening at 7122 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m. with our Jacques Doucet serving as the emcee.
The competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. with two (2) divisions of 3v3 and our 5v5 teams.
