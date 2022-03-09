Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears to be part of some sort of religious sacrifice.(Suparerg Suksai via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting at the RaceTrac on Essen Lane during an attempted robbery...
Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting man during gas station robbery
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
As gap narrows, MLB proposes reopening deal after 2024
FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville...
Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action
Electric cars have grown in popularity over the past few years, and owners say they think it...
Comparing costs of electric, gas vehicles
Consumer Reports tested salt alternatives.
New FDA Guidelines: Sneaky Foods with Salt