Ascension Parish officials to hold public meetings on development code changes

Voters in Ascension Parish have sent a clear message they were fed up by voting out numerous officials in the most recent election.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The following information is from the Ascension Parish Government.

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council passed a moratorium on all development at its June 17, 2021 meeting. The moratorium will expire on April 17, and in the interim, President Clint Cointment and his administration have been working diligently to update the Unified Land Development Code.

“We have been working closely with the Council, the Planning Commission, and our consultants to update the Unified Land Development Code to address all of the issues we feel are important to the people,” said President Cointment. “These will be presented to the full council for their vote.”

The Parish has scheduled a series of public outreach sessions to discuss the proposed modifications to the ULDC:

  • Monday, March 14, 6-8 PM, Oak Grove Community Center, Prairieville
  • Tuesday, March 15, 6-8 PM, Ascension Parish Governmental Complex Conference Center, Gonzales
  • Wednesday, March 16, 6-8 PM, Ascension Parish Courthouse, Donaldsonville

These meetings will be informational only. Public comments will be entered into the record only during the council meetings.

“Please plan on joining us at one of these sessions and learn more about the future of Ascension Parish,” said President Cointment.

