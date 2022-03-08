Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

U.S. airmen file lawsuit fighting Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas.(john locher | AP)
By Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three dozen active-duty airmen filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Air Force service members, WOWT reported.

According to a news release from the Alliance for Free Citizens, the 36 airmen applied for religious exemptions but were rejected.

Filed in the U.S. District Court of Omaha, it is “the largest lawsuit filed to date against the recently proposed medical mandates on the U.S. Armed Forces,” the release stated.

The airmen, stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, are being represented by Kris Kobach, a candidate for Kansas attorney general, and attorneys from the America First Policy Institute, a conservative thinktank run by former Trump administration officials. Kobach formerly headed a Trump commission to investigate his allegations of voter fraud in 2016.

“No member of the military should have to choose between following his or her religious convictions and continuing to serve the country they love. It’s a travesty when the very men and women who defend our Constitution from external threats are seeing their own constitutional liberties trampled,” Kobach said in the release.

Of the 36 filing suit, 17 are pilots, he said.

“American taxpayers have invested roughly $5.5 million to train each of them. Firing them would represent a massive waste of taxpayer dollars and manhours,” Kobach said in the release.

The vaccine mandate for military personnel was put in place in August, with a deadline of Sept. 15. In December, the Air Force announced it had discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Baton Rouge police say the suspect in the photograph is accused of charging more than $15,000...
Suspect accused of charging more than $15K on elderly woman’s credit card
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
Biden bans Russian energy imports amid Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
LIVE: Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits